Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. Altria Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.15-4.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $48.02. 233,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.12%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

