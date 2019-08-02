Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $9.84. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 12,529 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 732,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.