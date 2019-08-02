Altagas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$23.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.91.

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.70. 690,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Altagas has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$26.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.89. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

