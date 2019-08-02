Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $237,900,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,202.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $852.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 target price (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,368.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.