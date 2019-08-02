Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALL opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71. Allstate has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $109.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.92.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

