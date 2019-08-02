Allot Communications (ALLT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Allot Communications (NASDAQ: ALLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/1/2019 – Allot Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/19/2019 – Allot Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/15/2019 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “
- 7/13/2019 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of ALLT remained flat at $$7.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.27 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
