Allot Communications (ALLT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Allot Communications (NASDAQ: ALLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2019 – Allot Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Allot Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2019 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2019 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2019 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/24/2019 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/11/2019 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2019 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ALLT remained flat at $$7.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.27 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 370,167 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 76,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allot Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

