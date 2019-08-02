Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ AHPI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.