Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $845.52

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 845.52 ($11.05) and last traded at GBX 837.50 ($10.94), with a volume of 7757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 838 ($10.95).

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 809.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.34%.

In related news, insider Anthony L. Brooke purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,720 ($130,301.84). Also, insider Karl Sternberg purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £12,499.76 ($16,333.15). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,265 shares of company stock valued at $12,510,313.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

