Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) CFO Timothy P. King Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $133.56 and a 1-year high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.75.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

