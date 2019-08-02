ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66, Morningstar.com reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 162,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $72.42 and a 1-year high of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $338,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert John Adams sold 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $237,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,100 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth about $5,889,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 59,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ALLETE by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ALLETE by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

