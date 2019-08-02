Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Allergan comprises approximately 1.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Allergan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Allergan by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 48.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 31.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Allergan from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.48.

Shares of AGN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.33. 128,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,916. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.94.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

