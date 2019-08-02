Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALKS. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 1,083,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,796. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,926.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $144,479.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,989.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,080. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 133,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $31,645,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

