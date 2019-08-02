ALIS 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,682.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $3,682.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00262785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.01428973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00022971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00111355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000523 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

