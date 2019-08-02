Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Set at $240.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been given a $240.00 price target by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.91.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.38. 1,553,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $681,124.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,768.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Align Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,674,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,101,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.