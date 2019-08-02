Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALXN. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.89. 707,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $15,625,063.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 in the last three months. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,400,000 after purchasing an additional 665,574 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,248,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.