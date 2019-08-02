Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $84.23. 166,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Albany International has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $86.96.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,616,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $104,506,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,498.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

