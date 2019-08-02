Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Senior Officer Sells C$88,279.52 in Stock

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$88,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,084.08.

Shares of Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. Alaris Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.84.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on AD. Desjardins increased their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC upgraded Alaris Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.92.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

