Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $123.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alamo Group traded as high as $109.69 and last traded at $109.72, 2,312 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 61,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.40.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $832,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,260 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $222,144.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,328.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,225 shares of company stock worth $2,941,976 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.