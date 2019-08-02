Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.05

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68.55 ($0.90), with a volume of 639288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.05 ($0.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01.

In related news, insider Arthur Tao Yih Lang acquired 39,685,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £31,748,000 ($41,484,385.21).

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

