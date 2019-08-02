Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.07. Air T shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 212.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Air T worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

