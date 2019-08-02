Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €12.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.49 ($11.03) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.50 ($12.21).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA AF traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching €9.83 ($11.43). The company had a trading volume of 4,728,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.56.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.