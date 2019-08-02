Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Buy Rating from Paradigm Capital

Paradigm Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.