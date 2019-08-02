AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4-9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.AGCO also updated its FY19 guidance to ~$5.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. 21,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,698. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11. AGCO has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

In related news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $3,591,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 503,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,477,915.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,254.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,536,330. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

