Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.84.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE:AMG opened at $82.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $156.87.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $5,012,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay C. Horgen acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $1,025,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,961.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,232,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,528,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,198,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,401,000 after buying an additional 449,060 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,354,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,606,000 after buying an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 110.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,427,000 after buying an additional 364,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.