AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 100,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $39,985,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 61,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 19.05%. AES’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

