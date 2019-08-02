Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aerojet Rocketdyne ended the second quarter of 2019 on an impressive note, with both its earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has also been taking notable strategic initiatives to reduce costs and serve its customers more efficiently. Aerojet Rocketdyne is expected to win increased number of contracts related to SLS in the near future as the SLS is a top priority for the U.S. government. In the past three months, shares of the company outperformed the industry. However, of late, Aerojet Rocketdyne is facing increased competition from entrepreneurs such as SpaceX and Blue Origin. The company may lose a contract or more due to the intensifying competition. Also, the stock is highly leveraged when compared to its industry and thus bears higher chance of insolvency.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,701. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $64,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 383.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

