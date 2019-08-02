Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEGN. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.
AEGN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 128,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aegion has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $597.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Aegion by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aegion by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Aegion by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Aegion Company Profile
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
