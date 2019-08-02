Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEGN. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

AEGN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 128,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aegion has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $597.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Aegion had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Aegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aegion will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Aegion by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aegion by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Aegion by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

