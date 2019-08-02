Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advaxis, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on developing safe and effective cancer vaccines that utilize multiple mechanisms of immunity. The Company is developing a live Listeria vaccine technology under license from the University of Pennsylvania which secretes a protein sequence containing a tumor-specific antigen. The Company believes this vaccine technology is capable of stimulating the body’s immune system to process and recognize the antigen as if it were foreign, generating an immune response able to attack the cancer. It also considers this to be a broadly enabling platform technology that can be applied to the treatment of many types of cancers, infectious diseases and auto-immune disorders. The Company’s products in development include Lovaxin C and Lovaxin B, Lovaxin P. “

Get Advaxis alerts:

ADXS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Advaxis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advaxis will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 553,031 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 2,468.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advaxis (ADXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.