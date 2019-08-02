Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 58,758,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,912,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,045,137 shares of company stock worth $31,793,994. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
