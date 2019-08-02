Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 58,758,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,912,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,045,137 shares of company stock worth $31,793,994. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

