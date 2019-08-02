Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 58,758,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,912,742. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,373.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,045,137 shares of company stock worth $31,793,994 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

