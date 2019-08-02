Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.
Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 58,758,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,912,742. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72.
In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,373.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,045,137 shares of company stock worth $31,793,994 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
