Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.64 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

WMS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 103,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,393,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 661,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.