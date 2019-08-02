Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADAP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Svb Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 1,824,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $308.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

