Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADAP. Roth Capital began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 1,824,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,501. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $308.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 161.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

