Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

ACOR stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 8,102,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,675,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 338,294 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 787,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

