ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 95,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $248.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of -0.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 40.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

