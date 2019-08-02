Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.28. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 25,917 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.05% and a negative net margin of 999.53%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,568,660.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $2,085,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,107,983 shares of company stock worth $9,303,479 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 90,791 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 250,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

