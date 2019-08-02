Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $112.17

Accsys Technologies Plc (LON:AXS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.17 and traded as low as $100.00. Accsys Technologies shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 136,465 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 million and a P/E ratio of -15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00.

In other news, insider Paul Hugh Anthony Clegg sold 441,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total value of £503,089.98 ($657,376.17).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

