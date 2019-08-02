ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given a $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.08.

ACAD stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 1,712,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a negative net margin of 116.10%. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

