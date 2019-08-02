ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.08.

ACAD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 1,695,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,456. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a negative net margin of 116.10%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

