Abjcoin (ABJ) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Abjcoin has a total market cap of $66,172.00 and $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abjcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,590.36 or 2.15669636 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020684 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Abjcoin Coin Profile

Abjcoin (CRYPTO:ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. The official website for Abjcoin is abjcoin.org . Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abjcoin Coin Trading

Abjcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abjcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

