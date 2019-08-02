A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.96

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 3748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $548.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.75.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $108,134.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 69.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in A10 Networks by 102.9% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in A10 Networks by 27,032.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

