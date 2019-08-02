A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Edward Jones lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 1,396,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.56. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

