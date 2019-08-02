8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Lifted to Buy at Dougherty & Co

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley cut shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.
EGHT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 147,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 245,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.
