8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Lifted to Buy at Dougherty & Co

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley cut shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

EGHT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 147,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 245,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

