8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EGHT. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley downgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,318. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,375,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 50.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 488,189 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,271,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,193,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,770,000 after purchasing an additional 86,849 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.