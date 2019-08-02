8,530 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of PJUN opened at $26.33 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36.

