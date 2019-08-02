$84.62 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will announce sales of $84.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.35 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $348.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.63 million to $348.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $426.77 million, with estimates ranging from $418.49 million to $434.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In related news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,782,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Goux sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $643,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,927,207 shares of company stock worth $622,339,333. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avalara by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 125,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Avalara by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.62. 367,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,938. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -74.65. Avalara has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.02.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

