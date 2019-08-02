$64.33 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will report sales of $64.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the lowest is $58.78 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $109.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $250.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.03 million to $262.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $255.68 million, with estimates ranging from $248.34 million to $260.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMST. ValuEngine raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.39 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. FIG Partners cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

HomeStreet stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. 3,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $143,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,087.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,883.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 91,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

