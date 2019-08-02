$6.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will announce $6.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.97 billion. Carnival posted sales of $5.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $20.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $21.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Nomura lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 92.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. 48,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

