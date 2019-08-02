5,628 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fiserv by 74.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Fiserv by 76.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.