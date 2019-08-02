$52.88 Million in Sales Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report sales of $52.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.04 million and the highest is $53.40 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $49.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year sales of $210.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.25 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.28 million, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $237.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mobileiron.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

In related news, insider Simon Biddiscombe sold 52,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $330,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,170.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 25,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $152,439.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 557,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,034 shares of company stock valued at $764,446 over the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mobileiron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in Mobileiron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 86,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Mobileiron by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOBL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.06. 28,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,764. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $754.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.70.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.